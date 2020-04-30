Wider Variety of SkinCeuticals Products, Including Eye Gels, Masques, and More, Now on Offer at Total Body Care

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2020 --Total Body Care has been a specialist in all kinds of body, skincare, hair care, beauty, and health care products for years, and its array of products have all passed the most stringent testing. Today, it adds to its lineup of SkinCeuticals specialty products, which now include eye gels, masques, brightening creams, and a lot more.



More and more individuals are becoming conscious about how they look, but, more importantly, how they feel about themselves. People are generally taking better care of their bodies, and this includes taking better care of their skin, hair, nails, and other physical attributes, so they will not only look better but feel better as well.



One specialist when it comes to health and beauty is Total Body Care, and it runs a number of clinics across London specialising in beauty, wellbeing, and aesthetics. In fact, Total Body Care is famous for its skin rejuvenation and beautification expertise as well as its body slimming, body contouring, and body shaping services. It is also renowned for its expertise when it comes to nutritional and dietary care and its advice and recommendations on total wellbeing and skincare. Today, Total Body Care is well-respected in the industry, and it has brought together a huge selection of outstanding beauty and healthcare products that customers can take advantage of as well.



SkinCeuticals is one superior brand that is featured on the Total Body Care website, and SkinCeuticals has already proven its merit when it comes to next-generation beauty and skincare products that promote skin wellness and rejuvenation. The SkinCeuticals brand is already popular in the USA, and Total Body Care is proud to include it in its selection. One reason why SkinCeuticals stands out is the fact that it is recommended not only by plastic surgeons and dermatologists but also medical spas in order to discourage the effects of ageing and prevent damage to the skin.



Today, the SkinCeuticals line offered at Total Body Care is even more extensive indeed, especially with the addition of eye gels and masques, brightening creams, pigment correctors, antioxidant lip repair products, and more. The SkinCeuticals special AOX+ eye gel, for instance, is available for a mere £75, and it is a combination serum and gel designed to protect the skin from free radicals.



About Total Body Care

Total Body Care has long established itself as a leading supplier of various kinds of beauty, skin, hair, and health care products, and its roster includes everything from anti-ageing products to cleansers and toners, serums and moisturisers, nail and hair care products, makeup, bath and body care products, and more. To view the wider range of SkinCeuticals products now available at Total Body Care, visit the website today.