Wiese Plumbing & Excavating, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

In partnering with BizIQ, Wiese Plumbing & Excavating Inc. aims to improve its overall presence online and expand on its customer base throughout the state of Nebraska. BizIQ has developed a detailed strategic plan that focuses primarily on search engine optimization, which helps customers to more easily find local companies and services they are looking for through Google searches. In addition to bolstering Wiese Plumbing & Excavating, Inc.'s SEO presence, BizIQ has also developed a brand new website for the plumbing business, and established a new marketing plan that includes bimonthly blog posts focused on providing readers with information relevant to the company's services.



This new website created by BizIQ for Wiese Plumbing & Excavating, Inc. places a specific emphasis on providing information that is both relevant and useful to the service offerings of the company. All content found on the website, including the blog posts, has been developed by professional writers. The site itself also improves Wiese Plumbing & Excavating, Inc.'s ability to connect with its customers, as it provides numerous new avenues for customers to get in touch and learn more about the company's services.



"We have built a great reputation for the quality of our services here in the Fremont area, and now we'll be able to connect with new and existing customers more easily than ever," said Brian Wiese, owner of Wiese Plumbing & Excavating, Inc. "We are thrilled to be working with BizIQ to enhance our marketing efforts and are pleased with the work they've done for us so far."



About Wiese Plumbing & Excavating, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Wiese Plumbing & Excavating, Inc. is a family owned and operated plumbing company that offers services ranging from sewer repair to bathroom remodels. For more information about the company and its services, visit https://www.wieseplumb.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.