Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2013 --Say good-bye to those long days of summer and embrace the transition into a season that indulges in fashion, parties, and preparation for the holidays. As a timeless fashion and beauty icon, Raquel Welch knows this better than most and has just releases six new wigs.



The Raquel Welch Signature Wig & Hair Collection includes some of the most natural looking and comfortable features known to the wig industry. A Sheer Indulgence Lace Front allows for off the face styling, versatility and the appearance of an unbelievably natural looking hairline. Lace front wigs are often used by celebrities because they can change up their look without risking being spotted in a wig. Other features include a Memory Cap Base which adjusts to the shape of your head, providing a customized and comfortable fit. Monofilament top construction adds versatility and allows you to part and style the wig to your needs.



The long anticipated named wig collection includes, Free Style, Fashion Statement, Glam Slam, Salon Cool, Gorgeous, Autograph, and its centerpiece Special Effect. Free Style is a voluminous, wavy and layered style which is completely unique. No other wig designers make anything like this adventurous hair style. Salon Cool by Raquel is a short, versatile, boy cut hairstyle that is lightweight and ready to wear out of the box. Special Effect by Raquel is an elegant style that has all of the modern features and 100% fine human hair. This one can be styled, cut, and even highlighted to create any look you need.



All of these new wigs can be found at WigSalon.com with exclusively low online prices. WigSalon.com is a third generation wig outlet that created the worlds first wig website where customers could click-and-buy wigs online then checkout via a secure shopping cart. Paris Boutique was their original wig shop which was founded in 1969, the company then reinvented themselves online as WigSalon.com in 1995, and began shipping wigs all over the world.



