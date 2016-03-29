WikiLinguist Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Build Universal Language Reference

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2016 --Dictionaries and online translation tools are widely used as the first step towards learning a language. However, this is certainly not enough to understand the practical use of a language. There is a huge difference in the way a native speaker expresses a thought, or understands a word, compared to a learner simply using a translation tool.



The Universal Language Reference can be thought of as the "Wikipedia for Languages." It promises to be the world's first platform where people with the knowledge of the language can share it in a way that others can access any time.



The Universal Language Reference is the brainchild of Bob and Hui, two experienced software designers who are also avid language learners. In the development stage, they have opted for English and Chinese as the first two languages. The plan is to support six languages by the time the Universal Language Reference is ready for release, with the Kickstarter backers voting to decide the additional four.



WikiLinguist has recently started a Kickstarter campaign to address the funding needs of this project. While the core development is already complete, the funds are needed to finish bringing the tool up to release level. Funds will also be used for other organizational needs such as legal consulting for maintaining free-use licensing for all content.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit: http://kck.st/1LDdrLL



The website of WikiLinguist is https://en.wikilinguist.com/



About WikiLinguist

WikiLinguist is a new site to collect information on the world's languages and make them accessible for the benefit of the world's language learners. The WikiLinguist Language Project will be a reference that makes language information accessible for use alongside a primary language-learning method.