Wilbur Chocolate Store Sponsoring, Offering Up Fun During 2019 Lititz Fire & Ice Event

Lititz, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2019 --The Wilbur Chocolate Store is excited to announce their involvement in the Lititz Fire & Ice 2019 event on Friday & Saturday, February 15-16.



A fundraiser to support the community programming of both Venture Lititz and the Lititz Lions Club, the Fire & Ice Festival is now in its 14th year. This year's event expects to draw crowds of over 40,000 people to experience live music, food trucks, ice sculpting demonstrations, and much more throughout the town of Lititz during the event weekend. The Wilbur Chocolate Store is sponsoring the live music on Friday night from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., as well as live ice carving of their unique design.



At the store location, the local Cargill Cares & Lititz Christian School volunteers will be selling hot chocolate and glow necklaces to raise money for the Lititz Warwick Community Chest on Friday night and Saturday.



The 2018 event set a few records at the Wilbur Chocolate Store, and organizers are hoping to see those record customer counts broken this year!



"We are extending store hours from Friday, Feb. 15 through Monday, Feb. 18 to be able to host more guests at the Wilbur Chocolate Store during Fire & Ice weekend. We hope to set another record this year with Magical Entertainment by MisterLou on Friday evening, sales of our chocolate-covered strawberries (not regularly available), and hosting booths for Whiff Roasters, the Lancaster Stroopies Company, and contacts from the up-and-coming The Wilbur: Lancaster Tapestry Hotel by Hilton," said Wilbur Chocolate Store Manager, Denise Auker.



Store hours: Friday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Wilbur Chocolate Store is located at 45 North Broad Street in downtown Lititz. Broad Street (Pa. Rt. 501) and part of Main Street will be closed to traffic on Friday evening and on Saturday. Open to pedestrians only!



Connect with Wilbur on Facebook for updates and more event details.



About Wilbur Chocolate

Wilbur Chocolate has been a premium chocolate brand of Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate since 1992. Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate produces millions of pounds of high quality chocolate and confectionery products that supply food and confectionery manufacturers globally. Our products are used as a key ingredient in all kinds of top brand consumer food items. To learn more, visit http://www.wilburbuds.com/.