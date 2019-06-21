Wilbur Chocolate Store to Sponsor and Participate in 2019 Lititz Chocolate Walk

Lititz, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2019 --The Wilbur Chocolate Store is excited to announce their continued sponsorship and participation in the annual Lititz Chocolate Walk on Saturday, October 12, 2019.



For the last 18 years, the Lititz Chocolate Walk has been bringing together chefs, candy makers, bakers, and chocolate lovers for this chocoholic event that raises money for area charities. Chocolate Walk participants are given a map and a Lititz Chocolate Walk button, and then have fun strolling throughout downtown Lititz tasting all kinds of delicious chocolate. With over 25 locations participating, walkers will be able to indulge their sweet tooth while also enjoying live music throughout the day.



Held between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., tickets for the event will go on sale on July 1, 2019 and sell out relatively quickly. All ticket sale funds are donated to various children-focused charities in the Lancaster County region.



As a proud annual sponsor, the Wilbur Chocolate Store is happy to be able to once again open up its doors to Chocolate Walkers. Anyone who doesn't have a Chocolate Walk ticket is still welcome to come into the store and enjoy a Wilbur Bud sample treat.



"We look forward to the Lititz Chocolate Walk every year," said Wilbur Chocolate Store Manager, Denise Auker. "It's no secret that we live and breathe chocolate here at Wilbur, so when the entire town wants to join in, it's even more fun! It's so great that fellow chocolate lovers can come out and enjoy the sights of Lititz and raise money for charity at the same time. The Chocolate Walk is really one of the best times of the year."



To learn more about the Lititz Chocolate Walk, Wilbur Chocolate, or if you'd like to visit the Wilbur Chocolate Store, call (888) 294-5287. You can also connect with Wilbur on Facebook for updates and more event details.



About Wilbur Chocolate

As a staple in American sweets, Wilbur Chocolate has been delighting chocolate lovers for over 135 years. Since 1884, Wilbur Chocolate has been delivering premium, high-quality chocolate and confectionary products to central Pennsylvania and beyond. In 1992, Wilbur Chocolate became a premium chocolate brand of Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate. Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate products are used as a key ingredient in all kinds of top brand consumer food and confectionary products around the globe. To learn more, visit wilburbuds.com.