Fitchburg, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2020 --The perfect marriage of weight and radiance, a new must-have makes its way to the contemporary lighting space. Launched to celebrate the ample substance found in genuine craftsmanship, the Large Wood Cylinder Pendant Light from Wilbur Davis Studios is an homage to the simplistic. More than a fixture, it's the embodiment of light wrapped in heft, the perfect juxtaposition between wood and illumination. Crafted to order by the company's co-founders and artisans, Kelly Wilbur and Matthew Davis, interior designers, architects, home, and business owners can go one further. The aesthetically astute can request customizations to the modern lighting.



Offering a level of customization rarely found in mass-produced fixtures, the co-owners of Wilbur Davis Studios, said, "Quality isn't just about good looks; you know it when you feel it. That's why we strive to create pieces that have a special sort of presence. Substantive furnishings are an investment; however, they're also a reminder that you can treat yourself to another way to live."



Composed in a choice of eight types of wood such as walnut, beech, white ash, and maple, the modern pendant light measures in at a foot high and 6.5 inches in diameter. Ample for restaurant lighting or as a home's island kitchen light, the new product also includes a choice of five metals for its ceiling canopy. With sustainability in mind, the indoor modern light fixture is LED-friendly. It can also make use of a standard incandescent bulb.



With attention to every sustainable detail, Wilbur Davis Studios works in partnership with OneTreePlanted. They plant a least one tree for every finely-crafted modern furniture and lighting product sold.



For more information, visit http://www.wilburdavisstudios.com. To see the product, click on https://wilburdavisstudios.com/shop/large-cylinder-pendant-light/.



About Wilbur Davis Studios

Co-founded by Kelly Wilbur and Matthew Davis, Wilbur Davis Studios is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. The design and woodworking team have a background in superior craftsmanship, manufacturing, sculpture, and ceramics.



