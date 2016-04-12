Wild Adventure Girls Taking YouTube by Storm with Their Funny Kids Videos

Keller, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --Three children Angelina, Scarlett, and Annabella, have become the latest stars of YouTube as the Wild Adventure Girls. The three young stars have launched a YouTube channel to give children a fun way of learning about the world around them. With more children turning to the Internet to watch shows, films and listen to music, the Wild Adventure Girls decided to take learning into the modern world and produce funny, educational videos that are quickly becoming as popular as the kids shows their parents watched.



The girls take learning to the next level. They show that education can be fun and silly while at the same time inspiring their fans to learn. From science experiments in the laboratory to amazing animals and crawly creatures, The Wild Adventure Girls leave you wondering what they will discover next. What's more is beyond providing informational content, The Wild Adventure Girls make a special point to inspire their viewers to go out and get exploring.



Kids everywhere will fall in love with nature and science and will want to try things on their own after watching one episode of The Wild Adventure Girls. There are so many shows to watch, a few of them include:



How to Make a Rocket Engine w/ Pasta, Hydrogen Peroxide, & Yeast, Epic Science Experiments

How to Make an Ultimate Volcano Eruption - Epic Science Experiments

To join the adventures of The Wild Adventure Girls and to see what they are doing now, please visit http://www.wildadventuregirls.com/



About The Wild Adventure Girls

The Wild Adventure Girls includes Angelina, Annabella, and Scarlett. Together they make entertaining, funny, informative videos of all of their Amazing Discoveries and Adventures. Their videos make the viewers laugh, learn, and sometimes scream at some of the incredible discoveries.



