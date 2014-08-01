Wild Blue Holds 5th Annual 'A Fancy Feast' Fundraiser

Black Forest, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2014 --Come join the 5th annual “A Fancy Feast’ Fundraiser benefitting Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, a local nonprofit, no-kill rescue and the cats, dogs and horses they work to save.



The evening full of activities is being held on Friday, Aug 8th at The Pinery at the Hill event center in Colorado Springs. Festivities beginning at 6pm with a social hour and a silent auction while enjoying the bluegrass music of award-winning local family band ‘The Wielands of Mass Destruction’.



The event will be emceed by Brittany Bailey, KRDO News Channel 13. Dinner will be proceeded by the infamous Wild Blue Parade of Pets and followed by a live auction with top items including a beautiful cocktail ring donated by Black Forest Jewelers and a double-sided, raised dog bowl holder made from reclaimed wood from the Black Forest fire of 2013.



“Our overarching need at Wild Blue is always funding for veterinary care,” said Lauri Cross, Executive Director. “We are committed to saving animal’s lives and every rescued cat, dog or horse gets full vet care – regardless of the cost incurred.”



Tickets to the event are $60 per person. Guests may also purchase 8-person tables at a discount, $450. Purchase advanced tickets/tables or make other donations, if you wish, by going to http://www.wbars.org and clicking on the Donate button. There are two options available for purchasing tickets. Individual reservations (will call tickets) may also be made by emailing Lauri Cross at lauri@wbars.org.



Since its launch in 2010, Wild Blue has saved the lives of over 700 animals with adoptions spreading to as far away as Nebraska and North Carolina. Wild Blue also has an active foster program with nearly 50 animals currently being served. With your help in the form of time, donations, and dedication we can help match rescued animals to loving owners, one at a time, and change both lives forever! Bringing hearts together, how exciting!



About Wild Blue

Founded in 2010, Wild Blue Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in the Black Forest area of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Partnerships/Sponsorships and memberships are available. For more information about the animal rescue or to make a financial donation call 719.964.8905. Visit http://www.wbars.org to learn more about Wild Blue and follow them on Facebook at Wild Blue Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.



