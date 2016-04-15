Wildfire Enterprises Writing Services, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Writing Supplies and Services

Victorville, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2016 --Lynette VanHise is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.Todays-Writer.com. The website offers a wide variety of writing and reading products as well as writing services with a particular focus on the ghost writing and editing services that are available and the beautiful fountain pens. VanHise was inspired by her own experiences as a writer, as she loved stationery stores and reminisces of the time when she would go into the stores and let the scent of fresh new writing pads welcome her. After feeling inspired and like she wanted to make lists and get organized in these stores, VanHise wanted to help other people get the products that they would need to ensure their own organization and writing bliss.



There are many excellent products featured within the merchandise of Todays-Writer.com, which launched April 2016. The website carries items including fountain pens, bookmarks, journals, office products, and writing services such as ghost writing, blogging, poetry, memoires, essay services, and more. In the future, VanHise plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include script writing supplies and desk supply organizers. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to VanHise regarding each and every transaction made on Todays-Writer.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a website that puts its emphasis on writing and a rich variety of writing supplies and services. VanHise wants to encourage writing in every way by providing quality products for the beginner to the experienced writer.



To complement the main website, VanHise is also launching a blog located at http://www.WritingServicesBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to writing supplies in general and how they make an impact such as the organizational aspects of writing and the enduring nature of it. Topics already covered include capturing the romance of classic stationery and bringing prestige to your writing with fountain pens.



About Todays-Writer.com

Todays-Writer.com – a division of Wildfire Enterprises Writing Services, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Lynette VanHise.



