Wildflower in Glen Head Takes Hippie Chic to a Wider Audience Thanks to Three Years of Success

Glen Head, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2017 --Personifying all things free-spirited, the Co-Owners of Wildflower announce the third year anniversary of their New York location. Offering bohemian clothing, kitsch, and cool, the store is the "love child" of two bigger-than-life owners. Mother/daughter team Lisa Weiss and Mackenzie Keyes, the heartbeat of the store's vintage image, now up the ante. With the quick success of their boutique in Glen Head, the duo announces the official launch of their artsy lifestyle brand.



Having gained momentum thanks to Instagram fame and the resulting word of mouth, Wildflower blazes new ground. In the store and at WildflowerLI.com Weiss and Keyes give vintage style lovers everything from clothing to home interior accessories. Jewelry, gifts and an abundance of personality-driven products provide nostalgia for pre-teen customers, hip 70-year-olds, and every gal in between.



"We support women becoming the wildflower they want to be. We're the Wildflower tribe. When you walk into our world, you take a trip back in time with classic rock music, artsy decor, and incense. Even our online customers get the experience because we're so ready to help. They're part of our tribe so, we're just a phone call or an e-mail away," says co-owner Lisa Weiss.



A culture of its own, every product is an invitation. From a funky jacket to a one-of-a-kind necklace, to an oil-infused candle, it's all an opportunity for expression. Taking that personalization online, every Wildflower order brings more support to the fore. Unique and inspired, every purchase even includes a handwritten thank you note.



Mackenzie Keyes, co-owner of Wildflower said of the brand, "Honestly, I think working side-by-side with my best friend, A.K.A. Mom, gives Wildflower that laid back feel. We say our customers are like family members shopping in our closet. The quality speaks for itself. We're upscale, and we're a flower child. What could be better?"



About Wildflower Long Island

Wildflower Long Island is a boutique located in Glen Head, New York founded by mother/daughter team Lisa Weiss and Mackenzie Keyes. The shop offers a curated selection of unique clothing, accessories, home decor, and gifts.



