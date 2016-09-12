Wilkinson Electric Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Oakdale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2016 --Wilkinson Electric Inc., a family-owned and operated business known for its trusted electrical services throughout the Oakdale area, announced it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing company that helps North American small businesses get the most out of their web presence.



By collaborating with BizIQ, Wilkinson Electric Inc. looks to bolster its web presence and build on its existing customer base throughout California. BizIQ's strategy focuses primarily on search engine optimization, which allows customers to more easily locate companies like Wilkinson Electric Inc. when using Google to find local businesses. Additionally, BizIQ developed an entirely new company website for the electrical contractors, and its new marketing campaign will feature bimonthly blog posts and be geared toward encouraging regular connections between the company and its customers.



The new website created by BizIQ for Wilkinson Electric Inc. prioritizes timely, relevant and informative content related to the company's service offerings. All of the new website content is written by professional copywriters, and the site provides a variety of means for current and prospective customers to contact the company and learn more about its electrical work.



"We have built a reputation for outstanding quality in our electrical services based on nearly a decade of work in the Oakdale area, and now this new partnership with BizIQ stands to enhance our reputation," said Desiree Wilkinson, owner of Wilkinson Electric Inc. "We can't wait to reach more people online than ever before to help them find the electrical services they need."



About Wilkinson Electric Inc.

Established in 2007, Wilkinson Electric Inc. provides trusted electrical contracting services to people throughout the Oakdale, CA area. For more information, visit http://www.wilkinsonelectriccompany.com.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.