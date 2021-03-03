Will the Popularity of DOGE in 2021 Continue? Which Exchange Is More Suitable to Invest in DOGE

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2021 --Since the Gamestop incident, DOGE has entered the public's field of vision more and more frequently, along with the increase in DOGE's popularity and its price. In this regard, Billy Markus, one of the founders of DOGE, recently wrote a letter to all Dogecoin lovers on the DOGE section of Reddit. In the letter, he stated that he had sold all Dogecoins in 2015. At the same time, he emphasized that the true value of Dogecoin does not come from investment, but the positive energy it brings to the world. Billy Markus said in the letter: There is no value in pulling, smashing, and speculating. The world is already miserable, and these behaviors can only bring more negative effects. As a founder, I have seen a lot of things in the past 7 years. I am not angry, I am just disappointed. Joy, kindness, learning, giving, empathy, fun, community, inspiration, creativity, generosity, etc., these factors make me feel that DOGE is worthwhile. If the community embodies these things, it is true value.



Musk, the founder of Tesla, also mentioned DOGE many times on Twitter. Only in the unfinished February, Musk mentioned DOGE as many as 12 times. Since February 4, Musk has repeatedly tweeted that DOGE is a popular cryptocurrency, and believes that the more entertaining DOGE is, the greater the possibility. On February 6, Musk launched a vote on "Future Earth Currency" on Twitter. The options were "Dogecoin to the moon" and "All other crypto combined". At present, more than 120,000 people have participated in the vote. "Dogecoin to the moon" voted as high as 77.1%. On February 7, Musk replied to netizens' comments that DOGE is interesting. The next day, Musk posted a DOGE instructional video on Twitter, and believed that the transaction speed of DOGE should be orders of magnitude faster than BTC. Then on the 10th, Musk tweeted that he had purchased DOGE for his son. On the 20th, Musk stated that he and his children had formed a DOGE mining machine. The next day, Musk posted a tweet about DOGE "Dojo 4 Doge". On the 24th, Musk changed his Twitter profile to "Doge all day, Doge all night."



DOGE is so popular, how can we own DOGE?



As we all know, if you want to make a good investment, the trading venue is very important. But now there are over a hundred exchanges on the market. How should one choose among so many exchanges? You might as well focus on ZB.com, Asia's most well-known digital currency exchange.



ZB.com was established in June 2013 and has been in operation for eight years. In the past eight years, ZB.com has been operating steadily and securely, not only focusing on improving user experience, but also continuously developing its product system. Today, it has formed a rich ecosystem of multiple product lines. It has many users all over the world, with more than 10 million people. ZB.com has always been adhering to the concept of "user service as the center" and is committed to continuously creating better services and experiences for users. In order to meet the needs of users and keep making progress, ten languages have been added to the client, which greatly meets the diversified investment needs of global users. And with the continuous rise of platform user transaction enthusiasm and the overall improvement of strategic cooperation, a more complete ZB ecological transaction function has also been introduced, which has been supported and recognized by the majority of community users. In order to enhance the user experience, ZB.com has simplified the transaction process, is easy to operate, and is friendly to novices. And it is an international exchange recognized by Forbes.



In recent years, ZB.com has not engaged in a variety of gimmicks, but has been continuously upgrading. So as to provide customers with a better sense of experience, ZB.com, as an established exchange, can provide customers with higher security levels and more professional investment services. If you are interested, it is better to log in to ZB.com to experience it.