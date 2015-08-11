Stone Mountain, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2015 --BusiNeighbor, Inc. has launched a fundraising campaign to raise money for a Veterans Recreation Center in Stone Mountain, GA. The center will provide activities and much needed relief for those struggling with mental illness.



The initiative comes after startling statistics released from the U.S. Veterans Administration report 22 veterans commit suicide daily. It's a tragic fact thousands of brave military veterans are returning home only to fall into deep depression and end their lives.



The proposed 4,400 square foot facility will be home to a food pantry, clothing pantry, exercise room, computer lab, reading lab, and day room with televisions and pool tables. The center will also provide an empowerment curriculum to include cooking classes, personal development, financial literacy and computer technology. According to leading experts, recreation is an essential part of the healing process, an important aspect that can't be provided just by medication and therapy.



"Veterans choose their path knowing the difficulties it holds: separating from love ones, placing service above self and pledging their lives to our defense, so that, in their absence, we can enjoy our time in life. These courageous people are very real. Their pain is very real says Charmelle Scott Executive Director of BusiNeighbor. This center will truly invest in Veterans."



BusiNeighbor Inc. is requesting assistance from the community. People and companies interested in donating can visit the organization's fundraising website http://beaheroforheroes.causevox.com



About BusiNeighbor.org®

BusiNeighbor Inc. is a Georgia-based 501(c) (3) organization. Our philanthropic efforts include assistance to those who are in need: homeless, single parents, elderly, and veterans. We partner with a host of local organizations to foster a relationship based on compassion for our fellow neighbor. Donating parties are eligible for tax advantages.



Visit http://www.BusiNeighborveteranscenter.org for more information.