Will Your Homeowner or Business Insurance Cover Water Damage?

If you live in an area that has a tendency to flood— not just near a lake, river or the ocean, but in a location that typically gets hit with major storms— you definitely should purchase flood insurance. Typically, home or business insurance policies do not cover loss by flood, which is the number one natural disaster in the country. Between 2007 and 2015, the average flood claim exceeded $47,000. Not something you would like to pay out of pocket!



What is the Difference Between Water and Flood Insurance Coverage?



Most homeowner or business insurance policies will cover damage to your home or business caused by a sudden and accidental water loss, such as wind-driven rain, burst pipe, overflow from a toilet, and melting snow. Water damage caused by inadequate maintenance to a roof and unrepaired leaks that occur over a long period of time will not be covered.



Flood insurance will cover the "general and temporary condition where two or more acres of normally dry land or two or more properties are inundated by water or mudflow." Commonly, flood occurs when hurricanes, broken levees, and a rapid accumulation of rainfall happens. The cost of flood insurance varies depending on the flood zone the building is in and the amount of insurance purchased. Flood insurance takes 30 days from the date of purchase to take effect. If you need higher limits then what is available to purchase from the National Flood Insurance Program, then you must purchase higher limits from an excess flood insurance carrier.



When your building floods, the water can severely damage your structure and personal property. Floodwater contains many contaminants and lots of mud. Carpeting, wallboard, appliances, and furniture can get ruined all at once, even with just a few inches of water. A deeper flood may damage more expensive systems, like: ducts, heater, air conditioner, electrical, private sewage, well systems, roofing, utilities, and the foundation.



The clean up task differs depending on the extent of the flood and the amount of property damage caused. Remediation companies work through the necessary tasks in order of importance.



The first priority is removing the standing water. Next comes the removal and disposal of water damaged building materials and personal property. The remediation company will carry out the appropriate cleaning procedures, mold and fungus inhibition treatments and electrical checks. Finally, drying equipment will be used to get moisture levels in the building back to normal.



