William J. Brennan Acceptance to the American College of Trial Lawyers

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2020 --"Because we all know lawyers who say they've never lost a case are afraid to try the close cases. We know that winning is not the mark of an outstanding trial lawyer because you don't make the facts of your case. It's what you do with those facts that sets you apart from others. You have to know the play. It's how you play the hand that you're dealt, not the hand that you're dealt in the first place." - Past ACTL President, Francis M. Wikstrom of Salt Lake City, Utah.



Integrity. Professionalism. Trial advocacy. Ethical conduct. You expect these qualities from a legal counsel. Yet, very few lawyers can deliver the highest standards when faced with the most trialing of cases. And even fewer are recognized for this ability with a personal invitation to North America's most prestigious group of trial lawyers. Philadelphia's own William J. Brennan is one of those lawyers.



The American College of Trial Lawyers is an invitation-only fellowship, founded in 1950 in order to recognize the very best trial lawyers in the United States and Canada. Originating with personal invitations to just 20 California Trial Lawyers, the College has grown to establish a distinction recognized by all members of the legal community as the preeminent organization of trial lawyers in North America.



This past September, William J. Brennan joined an elite group of exceptional attorneys from across the continent to earn an induction into the College. He was one of just 69 new members in 2019, having demonstrated significant contributions to improving the litigation process, and meeting the following three requirements, as explained by The College's past President, Francis M. Wikstrom:



- "First, you must be considered by the Fellows, in your state or province, to be one of the outstanding trial lawyers in your jurisdiction."

- "The second requirement is that your ethics and professionalism must be beyond reproach. Your word must be your bond. You must treat all participants in the justice system with respect and dignity."

- "Third, you have to be collegial. Someone who enjoys being with, and is welcomed by, his colleagues at the Bar... In the words of the late regent, beloved Former Regent, John Famulauro, 'You have to be somebody who you would like to spend a day with in a fishing boat.'"



William J. Brennan leads one of Pennsylvania's top law offices, offering the unparalleled expertise and skillful defense necessary to protect the reputations and freedoms of clients through what are some of the toughest moments of their lives. His acceptance into The American College of Trial Lawyers is one of his proudest achievements within an impressive portfolio of professional accolades. Learn more about Brennan Law Offices.



