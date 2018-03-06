William Morris Endeavor Disrespects #METOO Movement & #TIMESUP Initiatives

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2018 --On January 23, 2018 advocacy organization A Just Cause issued a press release concerning the culture of gender and sexual abuse at William Morris endeavor and how, irrespective of the #METOO and #TIMESUP movements, they fired Vice President Tanique Wright after grossly abusing her because of her gender and race. When Wright cried out for help from top WME executives Ariel Emanuel and Patrick Whiteshell about abuse at the Professional Bull Riders, a WME company, they tacitly condoned Wright's mistreatment by doing nothing.



"Apparently, Emanuel and Whiteshell were only paying lip service to zero tolerance for gender abuse because they have repeatedly ignored irrefutable evidence of Wright being abused and discriminated against by PBR executives Sean Gleason and Rod Granger," says Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. "Not only have they ignored Wright's abuse but also the sexual abuse of actor Terry Crews whose genitals were reportedly groped by WME Agent Adam Venit and pay discrimination of Academy Award nominee actress Michelle Williams who was literally paid what is akin to Chinese sweat-shop wages in comparison to Mark Wahlberg for reshooting scenes associated with the movie 'All the Money in World'," adds Banks.



"Although the Equal Pay Act passed by Congress in 1963, mandates men and women be given equal pay for equal work, there are loopholes that allow for companies like WME to engage in gender pay discrimination by paying women, on average, 20% less than men," contends Banks.



On March 6, 2016 A Just Cause radio will be dedicating another program to discuss the continuing struggles of Ms. Wright after being fired by WME without severance in retaliation for complaining about her abuse. We ask women and men who support the #METOO and #TIMESUP to tune in at http://www.ajcradio.com at 8pm EST on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 to hear about WME and PBR's recent attempts to strangle Ms. Wrights efforts to receive the rightful compensation she is due. For those who can't tune in, the show will be posted on AJC's website within 24 hours.



A Just Cause asks the public to join with them to #Speak4Tanique