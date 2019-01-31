William Sobel, Chief Strategy Officer at VIMANA, Selected to Present at ARC Advisory Group's Annual Forum

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2019 --The session titled "Cloud Platforms for Operational Analytics", is on Wednesday, February 6, at 2PM, and addresses how IIoT platforms transform industrial plants' operational performance and enables product innovation that enhances customer experience. William Sobel will be speaking with Vijay Anand, Sandvik Coromant, a strategic partner of VIMANA's and Joe Sanguinetti, General Mills. Forum participants are encouraged attend and learn more about cloud-based analytics platforms and their role in driving digital transformation.



"I am excited to participate with leading industrial organizations and share strategic insights on the critical elements to digitalization success. Start your journey by identifying the business challenges and opportunities to be addressed by digitalization and then select the IIoT platform that ensures data collection and management is optimized for consumption by industrial AI and other applications to improve your targeted processes, stakeholders, and business outcomes", stated Will Sobel.



William Sobel, Chief Strategy Officer, and Co-Founder of VIMANA, co-authored the MTConnect standard and OPC UA companion specification, the widely adopted open standards for industrial connectivity and interoperability, implemented by equipment suppliers and embraced by manufacturing users to ensure plug and play data exchange between devices and analytics software. William Sobel's thought leadership and industry project engagements are advancing manufacturing and contributing to leading technical industry organizations (NIST, DMDII, IIC, MTConnect Institute). With this deep understanding of devices, data and standards, Will helps leading manufacturers industrial businesses design and implement a scalable data architecture and data models for the creation of an efficient connected enterprise.



