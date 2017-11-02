William Sobel, VIMANA, Participates in Sandvik Digitalization Panel

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2017 --Sandvik Coromant hosted a "Digitalization on Machining" panel of leading digital manufacturing industry experts on November 1st, 2017 at the Center for Manufacturing Innovation in Greenville, SC. William Sobel of VIMANA was one of the panelists during the Facebook Live event. Other participants included representatives from GE Power, Cisco, Sandvik, Okuma, Microsoft, Mastercam, Rockwell Automation, MakeTime, Praemo, and the Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing.



The panel went into detail on what it means for manufacturers to go digital. They reviewed the difficulties of starting from nothing and offered simple solutions and valuable tips on how to begin.



There were 3 key takeaways from the panel:



1. Digitization, the digital factory is an imperative



- It's here now, and GROWING exponentially



- Within 5 years, the digital factory will be ubiquitous



- Early adopters will stay in business and gain a competitive advantage



2. Why go digital?



- Improve profit: grow revenue and reduce operating costs



- Achieve an average of a 3% boost in incremental revenue on each machine---this alone justifies the technology investment



- Return in Investment is quick



- ROI can be achieved within 6 weeks: just by understanding device utilization



- The investment is reasonable



- The cost is NOT prohibitive, just get started



- Think big, start small, and expand rapidly



3. How to get started on the digital journey



- Some solutions are turnkey and can be implemented today and leveraged as technology evolves. Some software providers enable:



- Connect and capture data from disparate devices: CNC, manual machines, additive



- Start with three data elements and see improved operational performance



- Analyze and visualize the data for insight



- Have experts help interpret the data and guide improvement actions



Start now, don't get left behind.



The full video replay of the panel is available on the Sandvik Facebook page.



About VIMANA

VIMANA's software and services provide operational transparency to plant and enterprise-wide performance so manufacturers can uncover ways to improve efficiency, quality, cycle time, cost reduction, and responsiveness to customers. VIMANA's technology fuels Industry 4.0, IIoT and Smart Manufacturing initiatives. With VIMANA's technology, The Language of Smart Manufacturing, our customers can understand their machines, draw brilliant conclusions, make informed decisions, improve manufacturing operations, and elevate performance.



VIMANA offers the leading cloud-based and on-premise manufacturing analytics platform for manufacturing intelligence. VIMANA's software solves the challenges many manufacturers face in their digital journey: connecting all devices, providing data flow in a consistent way, enriching and integrating data, revealing the true state of the manufacturing process, and offering analytics, visualization, communication, and collaboration solutions that inspire adoption from operators and senior leaders.



http://www.goVIMANA.com