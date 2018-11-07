Willo Security Offers Trained and Skilled Security Guards in Cleveland and Columbus

Willoughby, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2018 --The need for security guards for professional and personal events cannot be denied. Many companies offer similar services, but there is no reason to think that all of them will be good. Not every company in Cleveland or Columbus has security guards with a lot of field knowledge. It is only Willo Security that offers full-service armed and security guards in Cleveland and Columbus. The company has been providing trained and professional security staff for their clients' security and asset protection 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The company brings 25 years of experience to the table, and they are very efficient in carrying out their responsibilities. As a security service provider, they are well aware of the importance of vigilance with professionalism, working with business owners, event coordinators and other parties closely.



No one can deny the need for professional security service in Columbus and Ohio for various events that are often arranged by many businesses. Managing the crowd as well as ensuring that there are no law breaking issues is vital for the event to take place without attracting undue media attention. If there are security issues and the safety of the guests are compromised, then that will spell trouble for the event holders. That is where the security guards come in handy. Willo Security security guards are thorough professionals who are trained in their job thoroughly. They are subjected to the same intensity of training, preparing them for a wide variety of assignments. Clients will find their professional uniformed security guards on patrol, monitoring facilities, stationed at corporate guard posts, providing theft prevention and offering services in a wide variety of situations. The Security guards from Willo Security are also comfortable working with the local police officers when there is a need for additional security.



Call for security guards and service at their local number 440-953-9191.



About Willo Security

Willo Security is a pride provider of full-service armed and unarmed security guard services throughout Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Akron and Canton, Ohio. The company provides trained and professional security staff for all your security and asset protection needs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.