Willow College Teaches Interior Design in Three-Minute Lessons

Christchurch, New Zealand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2018 --Technology has been changing rapidly in recent years, and yet, education has mostly remained the same. Willow College aims to disrupt the education world by offering interior design courses through a convenient learning platform accessible by mobile phones and tablets as well as PC s and laptops.



It is based on a subscription model, and users can complete the lessons right on their smartphones. Each lesson lasts just three minutes, so it is easy for students to fit the program into their busy schedules.



Whether they have just a few minutes to spare or have an hour or more to devote to learning, they can complete the course requirements on their own time and at their own pace. Instead of wasting time scrolling through social media, students can begin making an effort to secure a more fulfilling future as an interior designer.



In addition to completing the courses, students can also connect with others who are going through the program. Community and competition features are built right into the system, making learning interior design not just convenient, but fun as well.



There is a 1 week free trial and then the subscription will cost students $20 per month, and they are free to cancel their subscription at any time. For those who cannot afford the subscription price, there are sponsorship opportunities available. Sponsorship funding will be granted on an individual basis.



Chris and Lee Brown, the creators of Willow College, have more than 60 combined years of experience in the interior design industry, and they have been educating interior design students online for more than 15 years. The pair recognized that many students worry that they don't have enough time in their busy schedules to get an education while still working to pay the bills. Willow College is the answer to that problem, as the short 3-minute lessons are easy to squeeze in.



To help launch Willow College, the Brown's have started a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for the project. The campaign has a funding goal of $90,000. The funds will go towards finalizing the course content, loading it into the system, creating video and interactive question and answers, and more staff to share the workload. The creators aim to launch the learning platform in August 2018.



Campaign backers will receive discounted subscription rates to thank them for their contributions. They'll also have the option of gifting sponsored subscriptions to those who cannot afford to pay themselves. Finally, students will receive an interior design ebook, called Insight, along with their subscription to enhance the online course materials.