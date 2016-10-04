Wilmington, DE Dentist Dr. Gary Waite Offers Comprehensive Cosmetic Services to Help Patients Achieve Confident, Healthy Smiles

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --Dr. Gary Waite is helping patients of his Wilmington, DE dental offices find solutions and treatment options for improving the appearance of their smiles. While general dentistry is mainly focused on improving the oral health of a patient's smiles, many patients are still left unhappy with the appearance of their healthy smile due to issues like chipped or misshapen teeth, staining, or asymmetrical teeth. By offering comprehensive cosmetic dental services, Dr. Waite is able to customize a treatment plan that addresses patient's specific concerns about their smiles, helping them finally have a smile they can feel confident showing off.



At his Wilmington, DE office, Dr. Waite offers cosmetic dental services like tooth-colored fillings, teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, porcelain crowns, bonding, and restoration of damaged teeth. He offers these services at competitive market prices so patients can still achieve a confident smile regardless of their budgetary restrictions.



The staining and discoloration of teeth is a natural occurrence as people age. Those who drink a high volume of dark-colored liquids like coffee, tea, or soda tend to notice more accelerated staining than others. While staining and discoloration doesn't necessarily affect the health of the teeth, it can lead to patients feeling self-conscious about their smiles and often looking much older than their age. Dr. Waite offers teeth whitening services to help these patients achieve a bright, white, happy smile.



For patients who are unhappy with the size or shape of their teeth, or who have teeth with mild gapping, misalignment, or crowding, Dr. Waite offers porcelain veneers. These are thin porcelain shells that are custom designed for the patient and are bonded to the surface of the teeth. The veneers are designed to be the size, shape, and shade that the patient prefers and can effectively conceal mild gapping, crowding, and misalignment, along with teeth that are chipped, cracked, or asymmetrical.



Tooth colored fillings and porcelain crowns are also services that Dr. Waite offers patients who seek a natural-looking, bright smile. These are the most aesthetically pleasing alternatives to options like amalgam (metal) fillings or gold and metal alloy crowns.



About Dr. Gary Waite

Dr. Waite has been practicing dentistry for more than 35 years. He completed his dental education at University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine and his undergraduate education at the University of Delaware. He works alongside a highly qualified team who has been a part of Dr. Waite's Wilmington office for 16+ years.



For more information about Dr. Gary Waite and the cosmetic dental services he offers patients in Wilmington, DE, please visit www.drgarywaite.com.