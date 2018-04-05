Win a 1958' Chevy Corvette or One of (15) OSU Buckeye Football Season Tickets Benefit Raffle on 4/14/2018

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2018 --We're Proud to announce that Gem City Softball Club's Spring Raffle is Here!! We'll be Raffling off a Beautiful 1958 Chevy Corvette and (15) VIP OSU Buckeye's Football Season Tickets will be Raffle Off on April 14,2018. Semi Annually GCSC holds raffles that benefits sports teams and youth projects in the Spring/Summer and School Supplies and Winter Clothing for Underprivileged kids in the Fall and Winter.



This coming April 14 we'll be holding a exciting raffle that will be giving away a Fully Restored and in Excellent Condition 1958 Chevy Corvette. and (15) Season Ticket to the Upcoming Ohio State Buckeye Football 2018 Season. tickets are $75.00.



All Tickets Buyers will be invited to the GCSC Warehouse to pickup gifts for buying tickets we've been given over $850,000 in Consumer Products ranging from Consumer Home Goods,Electronics,Small Appliances,Sporting Goods and much more so there's no losers.



"Our Spring 2018 Raffle will go towards Summer Programs in Columbus,Dayton and Springfield, we're looking to keep young adults occupied wither by work or in sports activities like Basketball and Baseball Programs." said Lonnie Meyer General Manager of GCSC.



Gem City Softball Club is currently based in Columbus and Dayton Ohio.



Tickets can be purchased at the link below:

https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_hosted_button_id=AVCFFN7VB78WA