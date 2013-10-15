Washington, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2013 --Today, American Children's Cancer Association (ACCA) has launched their $2.1 Million Dollar Florida Dream Home Raffle, to help benefit kids with cancer. There is an alternative Grand Prize prize of $1.6 million in cash.



Their raffle can be found at http://give2kids.com.



In addition to their Grand Prizes, ACCA is offering "Early Bird" prizes, which include cars or $50,000 in cash.



To increase the number of possible winners, ACCA is also offering $1000 cash prize drawings (one out of every 150 entrants), and $500 cash prize drawings (one out of every 50 entrants).



As an added incentive, each person who buys a raffle ticket receives a free, 3 day, 2 night Vacation Voucher, good for any one of 21 different locations (such as Las Vegas, Honolulu, Palm Springs, etc.).



"We are hoping by offering so many prizes and incentives, that people will be even more willing to purchase a raffle ticket, and help with our effort to financially assist families with kids with cancer find the best, safest and most effective alternative treatments." said Joe Way, Director of American Children's Cancer Association



About ACCA

ACCA is an approved, 501(c)(3) charity, and financially supports families with children who have been stricken with cancer.



In order to fund their efforts, they have been accepting vehicle donations in New Jersey for over 15 years. They are also expanding into other states (Connecticut, Maryland, etc.).



Those wishing to purchase a ticket for the $2.1 Million Dollar Florida Dream Home Raffle can do so at http://give2kids.com.



To donate your car in NJ, (or elsewhere), or learn about their efforts in helping children with cancer, visit their website at http://GiveToKids.net, or call 1-800-Give2Kids (1-800-448-3254). They offer both a $200 VISA Gift card, and a 3 day, 2 Night Vacation Voucher as a thank you gift for your donated vehicle.