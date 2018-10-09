Win a Two Year Lease of Gary Barbera's Jeep Wrangler

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2018 --If you missed it at the Kids Cup benefiting South Jersey kids with disabilities… or at the benefit for St. Margaret's in historic Cobbs Creek… Today, Friday October 5th, in Ambler PA, come get in the game and claim your chance to win a legendary Jeep Wrangler compliments of Philly's #1 Charitable Minded Car Guy, Gary Barbera.



At a benefit for St. Gregory's Armenian Church you can register at the seventh annual Kevin Turner Celebrity Golf Tournament and Griffin Gives outing. It'll be a great day of golf, starting with lunch and on-course festivities, followed by a post-golf reception to include Monte Carlo-style gaming activities, open bar, a silent auction and more. All in support of very worthwhile charities! For more information about the event email info@griffingives.org.



For more information about the Jeep Give-away visit http://www.GaryBarbera.com.



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard

About The Kervin Turner Foundation http://www.kevinturnerfoundation.org/

KTF is working to raise awareness to the seriousness of brain trauma in athletes, at every level of competition, and its connection to ALS. KTF also financially supports efforts to study, treat, prevent and ultimately cure this disease.



About Griffin Gives http://griffingives.org/

The Griffin Gives Foundation supports organizations and individuals committed to making a difference in the lives of others. At its core, the foundation aims to provide support for all ages and in all areas.



Our programs including bridging the gaps to peace, home and joy through partnerships and projects which honor those we support for the courage, leadership and strength. We honor and salute these men, women and children by giving back to them and for them.