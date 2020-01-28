Win an Entire Year of Free Cleaning for Your House

Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2020 --Nationwide house cleaning powerhouse launches a new website to better serve their customers. The said house cleaning brand, namely Cleanily, announced to the press today that they are launching a new 'look' to their online brand with the goal to change the way consumers arrange for a house cleaning service.



The new website intends to make it super easy and also affordable when it comes to hiring a cleaner made possible with their state of the art technology platform.



Cleanily also plans to reach out to local businesses with the intention to offer their complementary services such as dog walking an oven cleaning. Cleanily is also holding a fantastic competition starting right now until June 1st, 2020, giving their regular customer a chance to win a full year of free cleaning.



Managing a house cleaning service used to be a confusing and time-draining task, often requiring long term engagement, and lofty prices. As such, Cleanily has sought to undertake each of these traditional 'pain points', giving a simple program.



The new website sets out just how simple and affordable selecting a cleaner can be with Cleanily:



£12.95 per hour of cleaning (or part thereof)

All jobs timed and GPS tracked

No contracts or minimum number of bookings

Simple online payment system: 'set and forget', with emailed receipts

Pause or cancel (online or via your local manager) whenever you wish

Dedicated customer service on SMS/phone/email

All cleaners experienced, vetted and insured

Total flexibility to amend/change any aspect of the service



Cleanily.com is organised into geographical areas of operation from Aberdeen to Brighton. All customers need to do is choose their location and fill in the online form, or call the local office. From there, one of Cleanily's local managers will quickly run through the customer's requirements (via phone or email as preferred) and estimate the number of hours needed. If it transpires a little less time is required, then because all jobs are timed and GPS tracked, this is all the customer pays for.



Although everything about Cleanily has been designed to be as straightforward as possible, many of these features are made possible by Cleanily's complex technology platform, operating behind the scenes. 2020 will see some great new features being rolled out, such as enhanced messaging facilities and Alexa compatibility, all designed to reinforce Cleanily's core values of ease of use. Think easily, think Cleanily!



The new website now features a redesigned Pricing section, with an animated video educating users about how the domestic cleaning industry prices. Since there are two very distinct pricing models, it can often be a confusing area. There is also a handy 'how it works' video which explains how the whole process works from enquiry to clean in around 2 minutes.



Over the coming months Cleanily will begin to reach out to local businesses offering complimentary services, from dog walking to oven cleaning. They intend to build a directory of verified local businesses for each area, improving customer experience.



The new website also features Cleanily fantastic competition, in which provides regular customers with the opportunity to win an entire year of cleaning, free of charge. Details of how to enter can be found on their Win page.



Visit www.cleanily.com/win and find out how you could be one of our LUCKY winners to enjoy a full year of a 'CLEANILY house' at no charge. Terms and conditions apply.