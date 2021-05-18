Win Gary Barbera's Grand Prize Jeep Wrangler 2 Year Lease

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2021 --Gary Barbera and his BarberaCares Program once again proudly support the 8th Annual Fundraiser for the Milton and Betty Katz JCC and Jewish Family Service (JFS), both located in Margate, NJ. Barbera Cares will again provide the Grand Prize Hole-in-One for this Annual Fundraiser. This charity tournament tees off on Thursday, May 27, 2021 This year's Hole-in-One prize is a Gary Barbera Jeep Wrangler for a 2 year lease. The Tournament will be at the beautiful Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township. Other Tournament Hole Prizes provided by Gary Barbera and his BarberaCares Programs include $2,000 in complimentary golf at www.teeoff.com, Cobra F9 Driver and 3 Wood, Signature outfit from TravisMathew + a $500 online shopping spree.



"We are excited to be once again partnering up with the fine ambassadors of the Milton and Betty Katz JCC & JFS for another opportunity to raise funds for these wonderful community centers which makes a positive impact in their community each and every day. I express my gratitude to the JCC & JFS staff for all of the work seen and unseen to support their neighbors," explained Gary Barbera.



As the Milton and Betty Katz JCC website states: The Annual Tournament Fore Charity offers a unique partnership between Jewish Family Service (JFS) and the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center (JCC). This joint tournament raises funds to benefit essential community services provided by JFS and JCC. Now, more than ever before, we need your help as we continue to service the needs of others in our community during this trying time.



For more information see www.garybarberacares.org or https://www.jccatlantic.org/2021/03/26/8th-annual-tournament-fore-charity/



About Barbera Cares Programs© and the Barbera Bear™

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by our over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear. We are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe Collaborations, Philabundance, AACR- American Association for Cancer Research, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's. 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops, and Winter Coats have been hand-delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean-up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest and our Veteran's for their service and sacrifice. The Barbera Bear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.