WIN Home Inspection Fig Garden Partners with BizIQ

Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2018 --WIN Home Inspection Fig Garden, a company that provides thorough home inspection services in the Fresno area, announced today it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



This new collaboration with BizIQ will provide WIN Home Inspection Fig Garden with a variety of ways to connect with new audiences in its area. BizIQ employs some smart search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that can help people to more easily connect with a home inspector when purchasing a home. BizIQ also developed a brand-new website for the company, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with potential clients throughout the area.



The new website BizIQ created for WIN Home Inspection Fig Garden offers relevant, timely and informative content focusing on what buyers need to know about home inspections and protecting their purchase. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact WIN Home Inspection Fig Garden to learn more about such topics as mold inspection in Fresno, CA.



"We are excited to be working with BizIQ to improve our digital marketing efforts," said Bert Welsh, owner of WIN Home Inspection Fig Garden. "This is a big step forward for us as we seek to expand our outreach efforts online to potential new clients. We look forward to seeing the results of this investment pay off in our marketing."



About WIN Home Inspection Fig Garden

Founded in 2009, WIN Home Inspection Fig Garden provides top-quality home inspections with an unbiased, comprehensive report on the condition of the property. Additional inspection services are also available. For more information, visit https://figgarden.wini.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.