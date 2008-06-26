Wind Energy: The Source of Investor Profits, Article Posted on TwinTrader.com

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2008 -- TwinTrader.com announces the publication of ‘Wind Energy: The Source of Investor Profits’



Wind Energy: The Source of Investor Profits



”In May, the Department of Energy (DOE) released a comprehensive study of the potential of wind energy in the United States, predicting 20 percent of the nation’s electricity will be derived through wind farms. Today, only 1 percent is derived from this source, giving investors lots of future demand to look forward to…



”The DOE states a 20 percent supply of electricity equates to 305 GW. To achieve the 20 percent supply figure, the industry output must grow at an average compounded rate of 14 percent per year for the next 22 years…



”Presently, the cost per kilowatt/hour from wind energy is still more expensive than traditional electricity producing coal plants. The DOE study spells out the required improvements in wind turbine technology, transmission capacity and load management needed to achieve viability…”



