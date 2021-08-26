Window Cleaning in Sydney: Neil Glass Cleaning Provides the Best Quality for Lowest Price Guaranteed

North Strathfield, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2021 --Neil Glass Cleaning is a window cleaning service in Sydney with an affordable price and exceptional customer satisfaction. They've been providing window cleaning services to happy customers for 10 years now and have excelled at giving clients the best experience possible. The company has recently introduced a new promotion on their website which offers free, no obligation quotes. This way potential customers can get a quote before committing to anything. They are a fully licensed and insured which is essential to bring peace in client's mind.



To deliver the best window cleaning services to its customer, Neil glass cleaning are now equipped with top-of-the-line equipment's which is a perfect blend of high quality and high efficiency. They have bought an all-in-one machine which is first in Australia. It is a fully portable machine which can be used in both residential and commercial premises. They currently offer Commercial Window Cleaning, Residential Window Cleaning, Domestic Window Cleaning, Strata Window cleaning, High Rise Window cleaning, Pressure washing, Builder's cleaning or Post Construction Cleaning, and Skylight Glass Cleaning services in and around Sydney.



Neil glass cleaning was found by a group young entrepreneur who believes in equipping their staffs with the latest equipment such as ionic glass cleaners and sweepers. These technologies have brought revolution in window cleaning industry, and Neil has been first in the line in Sydney to implement these technologies. From the survey with their past clients, it was found that they always delivered within the time limit as mentioned on the quote. All the work was complete to the highest standards.



When asked about the secret to the company's success, the owner explained "We provide the most affordable services in the market because we are committed to providing the best quality services at the most affordable prices. You will not find cheaper window cleaning services in the market. We are backed by the customer's satisfaction guaranteed. If you are not satisfied with our services, you can ask for a full refund within 30 days from the date of purchase. We will then refund you the value of your services."



So, there are several factors you need to take into consideration when choosing a window cleaning company. Choose wisely.



About Neil Glass Cleaning

Neil Glass Cleaning is a Sydney based, family-owned and operated business. They offer window cleaning services to the people of Sydney at an affordable rate. Their motto is "customer satisfaction guaranteed" and are proud of their workmanship. They have been providing our customers with excellent customer service for many years now and always go the extra mile to make sure they are satisfied.