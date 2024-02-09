Annapolis, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2024 --Window Expressions, Maryland's premier provider of premium window treatments, is pleased to introduce its newly upgraded website, which offers an engaging browsing experience and makes window treatments simple and fun to find.
Window Expressions' updated website offers customers an intuitive shopping experience for blinds, shades, shutters, drapes, and other window treatments, from blinds to draperies and everything in between. In-depth product descriptions help homeowners visualize how different window treatments will enhance their spaces, while the project gallery showcases completed projects and provides inspiration.
Booking a design consultation is now seamless through the site's online calendar. Customers can schedule appointments with Window Expressions' team of design experts to receive personalized recommendations for their unique needs.
A Powerful Partnership for Growth
Window Expressions collaborated with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), leaders in digital marketing for the window treatment industry, to create their new website.
Will Hanke, founder of WTMP, was delighted to partner with Window Expressions to bring their vision online. "By combining our skills in web design and digital strategies with their large selection of window treatments, we created an accessible platform where customers could discover, learn about, and purchase beautiful window treatments easily," stated Will Hanke.