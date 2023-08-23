Berlin, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2023 --Window Savvy is excited to announce the launch of their new website, created in partnership with Window Treatment Marketing Pros. The website showcases a wide range of window treatment options, reinforcing Window Savvy's position as the top choice for homeowners and builders.



Largest Selection of Window Coverings in the Region

Window Savvy's new website features an impressive collection of window coverings that cater to various styles and functions. From classic shutters to versatile blinds and shades, Window Savvy offers a diverse selection to enhance any space's beauty and comfort.



Catering to New Construction and New Homes

Window Savvy understands the importance of creating customized window solutions that perfectly blend with the vision of every project. As a trusted partner for builders and homeowners, they are dedicated to enhancing interior spaces and meeting the unique needs of new construction and new home sectors. With their meticulously crafted window solutions, they can elevate living environments and bring your design aspirations to life. Trust Window Savvy to deliver tailored solutions that complement every project's vision.



Serving Maryland and Delaware Communities

Window Savvy proudly serves the communities of Maryland and Delaware, bringing exceptional window coverings and expert guidance to residents across these states.





"We're thrilled to introduce our new website, reflecting the elegance and innovation of our products," says David Laubach, Owner of Window Savvy. "Our collaboration with Window Treatment Marketing Pros has resulted in a user-friendly platform that showcases our selection and provides a seamless experience for users and potential customers."

According to Will Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros, "Our partnership with Window Savvy goes beyond design and development. It's about empowering window treatment businesses to thrive in the digital landscape, helping them elevate their online presence and connect with a wider audience.