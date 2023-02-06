Arnold, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2023 --Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) is proud to announce another innovation in the window treatment industry by integrating their proprietary LeadBoomerang tool and Quoterite, formerly known as SmartPad Pro.



This integration is just one of the many steps WTMP is taking to provide window treatment and awning companies with easier ways to work with their clients.



Leadboomerang is a lead tracking tool by WTMP built specifically for window treatment and awning companies. With this system, users can capture, track, and manage leads across multiple sources such as their website, a chat widget, Google or Facebook ads, and more.



What is Leadboomerang?

What is Quoterite?

Quoterite is one of the best options for measuring and ordering window treatments at the point of sale. This system offers advanced features and ease of use and is designed to simplify routine tasks related to ordering products and automate them intelligently.



"We are very excited to be partnering with Quoterite to deliver our clients even more value and enhance their existing services," said William Hanke, CEO at Window Treatment Marketing Pros. "This is just one more step we are taking to make sure we are delivering our clients the best possible solutions available and that they are receiving the highest level of service from our company.



With LeadBoomerang and Quoterite, window treatment dealers can easily manage the entire sales funnel, from lead to measure to order to review requests, all with the efficiency that no other online system offers.



For more information on Window Treatment Marketing Pros, visit WTMarketingPros.com or call 314-470-1180. For more information on Quoterite, visit quoterite.com.