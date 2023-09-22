Arnold, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2023 --Window Treatment Marketing Pros is excited to announce the promotion of Amber Hanke to the position of Head of Project Management. This strategic move reflects the company's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and its dedication to driving sales growth through impeccable project management.



Amber's exceptional career trajectory within Window Treatment Marketing Pros has been nothing short of remarkable. Her accolades include being honored with the prestigious VISION 20 Under 40 Award, a recognition that spotlights young leaders in the design industry. Starting as a talented web developer, Amber's journey has been a testament to her versatility, culminating in her outstanding proficiency in project management.





"I am truly honored to be promoted to the role of Project Manager. I'm grateful for the trust and confidence that has been placed in me, and I am ready to take on this new challenge. As a project manager, I am excited to lead and inspire the team, drive successful projects, and make a meaningful impact in achieving our goals. I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to embracing the responsibilities and rewards that come with being a project manager." - Amber Hanke

"We invite all well-wishers to join us in celebrating Amber's well-deserved promotion," said Will Hanke, CEO at Window Treatment Marketing Pros. "Amber's journey embodies our values and vision, and we are excited to witness her drive and dedication shape the future of our project management endeavors."