Arnold, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2023 --Window Treatment Marketing Pros is excited to announce the promotion of Amber Hanke to the position of Head of Project Management. This strategic move reflects the company's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and its dedication to driving sales growth through impeccable project management.
Amber's exceptional career trajectory within Window Treatment Marketing Pros has been nothing short of remarkable. Her accolades include being honored with the prestigious VISION 20 Under 40 Award, a recognition that spotlights young leaders in the design industry. Starting as a talented web developer, Amber's journey has been a testament to her versatility, culminating in her outstanding proficiency in project management.
"I am truly honored to be promoted to the role of Project Manager. I'm grateful for the trust and confidence that has been placed in me, and I am ready to take on this new challenge. As a project manager, I am excited to lead and inspire the team, drive successful projects, and make a meaningful impact in achieving our goals. I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to embracing the responsibilities and rewards that come with being a project manager." - Amber Hanke
Amber will lead the charge in planning, monitoring, and executing projects in her new role as Head of Project Management. Her expertise will extend to delegating tasks and leveraging project assurance roles within well-defined reporting structures. Additionally, Amber will be responsible for creating and maintaining comprehensive project, stage, and exception plans to ensure the seamless execution of initiatives.
This promotion marks a significant milestone not only in Amber's career but also in Window Treatment Marketing Pros' ongoing pursuit of excellence in project management. As the company continues to provide top-tier digital marketing solutions
to its clientele, Amber's leadership will undoubtedly reinforce its commitment to streamlined project execution and delivery.
"We invite all well-wishers to join us in celebrating Amber's well-deserved promotion," said Will Hanke, CEO at Window Treatment Marketing Pros. "Amber's journey embodies our values and vision, and we are excited to witness her drive and dedication shape the future of our project management endeavors."
About Amber Hanke
Amber Hanke, started as a seasoned Web Developer at Window Treatment Marketing Pros With a strong foundation in digital marketing, Amber's journey includes five years as a Social Media Marketing Specialist, sharpening her online marketing acumen. Her seven-year Digital Marketing Specialist and Project Manager tenure at Red Canoe Media further enriched her expertise. Amber holds certifications in YouTube and Facebook and excels in entrepreneurship and Search Engine Optimization (SEO). She remains at the forefront of technology trends and actively contributes to Business Content and Marketing Solutions. Reach out to Amber for dynamic digital opportunities.
About Window Treatments Marketing Pros
Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in providing comprehensive online marketing solutions for window treatment and awning companies. Through targeted strategies and industry expertise, WTMP helps businesses enhance their online presence, generate quality leads, and achieve sustainable growth in the competitive digital landscape.
https://wtmarketingpros.com/
152 Hinrichs Ln, Arnold, MO 63010
(314) 470-1180