Windsong Studio, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Photography Equipment and Software

Jamestown, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2016 --Gregory Lucier is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.WindSongPhotoEquip.com. The website offers a wide variety of photography equipment and software including Hasselblad digital and film cameras, lenses and optics, lighting and studio equipment, and custom photo prints. Lucier was inspired by his own experiences with photography, as his brother and himself started a photography studio and ended up deciding to turn the business into an online store to share their passion and expertise. Through the online store, Lucier wanted to help other photography enthusiasts get the products that they would need to ensure they can have proper photography equipment whether they want a simple camera they can carry around or a high-end large format camera that takes crisp pictures.



There are many excellent photography products featured within the merchandise of WindSongPhotoEquip.com. The website carries items including high-end cameras such as Hasselblad cameras for crisp, high-resolution pictures and the ability to blow photos up; photo printing services for custom photo cards, stationery, posters, and more; lenses and optics including lens hoods and shades and special effects lenses; photography and video software workshops; and more. In the future, Lucier plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include high-quality computers and tablets with lots of storage and memory as well as software for fast downloads.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Lucier regarding each and every transaction made on WindSongPhotoEquip.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information that is based on his own firsthand experience with photography and the products him and his brother find the most useful. The website features products from the high-end equipment for blowing up pictures with clarity to the everyday camera. Lucier emphasizes that customers can find the proper camera according to what they want to use it for and the kind of pictures they are looking to take.



To complement the main website, Lucier is also launching a blog located at http://www.WindSongPhotographyBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality photography equipment and software in general such as finding the best photo gifts for unique keepsakes, getting the shot you want with digital camera accessories, and investing in quality digital photography backdrops. Lucier hopes to give valuable tips and information on improving and enjoying your photography with quality products.



About WindSongPhotoEquip.com

WindSongPhotoEquip.com – a division of Windsong Studio, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Gregory Lucier.



Gregory Lucier

http://www.WindSongPhotoEquip.com

505-979-0972



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com