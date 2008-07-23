Windwood Group Announces the Launch of Its’ Estate and Personal Management Consulting Group

New Canaan, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2008 -- Windwood Group’s Estate and Personal Management Consulting Group is founded on the premise that securing a Property Management Consultant is an imperative part of maintaining your personal estate and properties. The goal is to ensure proper functioning of your property and retain the quality of the land and the fabric of the building, preserve and improve the capital value of the estate while keeping all of this in line with the requirements of the owner (our client). For a complete listing of services please visit our website www.windwoodgroup.com.



This is an exciting time for Windwood Group as we add more services to our Estate and Personal Consulting practice to better serve the needs of our clients.



“Providing Estate management services is not enough for our clients. They look to us to help maintain, operate and increase the value of their Estate, Home and Vacation Homes” stated Frank Franze, President Windwood Group “I want to provide Estate and Home owners with as much knowledge and as many resources as they need to supplement the running of their household and do so in a cost effective manner.”

