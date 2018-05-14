Wine Meets World in South Korea in 2018

Seoul, South Korea -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2018 --Fine wine has become the synonym of luxurious and fancy lifestyle. Drinking culture is being promoted by wine enthusiasts and experts, therefore we can observe more regions are joining the "Wine Club."



According to the latest trends, Wine Meets World 2018 is taking place in KINTEX, South Korea. Organized by World-Expo Co., Ltd. Wine Meets World 2018 will be held on the 30.11-02.12. During this event participants will take their chance to discuss the latest trends in Liquor and Beverage industry, share their experience in Wine Education and know more about foreign embassies and Investment opportunities.



WMW assures visitors will find organic wineries and retailers presenting their products, as well as product tasting sessions, presentations and supporting program. It will also provide them the privilege to talk about current developments in the organic wine segments with the experts and will represent fresh varieties of their own product ranges. It is the exhibition that will add an experience to your life that you will never forget.



The main aim of WMW 2018 is to support business for domestic and overseas wines, beverages, distributors, and marketing, promotion of the wine culture and improvement of the image of the drinking culture in the world.



An active participant of WMW, entrepreneur, and businessman, from South Korea, Heung Sup Han confirms his presence on this event.



"This event is a perfect opportunity for experts and newcomers to get together and share the knowledge and experience with each other to contribute to the international development of consumption and expansion of wine market. I am very glad that WMW 2018 is taking place in South Korea since more and more people are getting familiar with the term "fine wine" and I am sure we can establish a wine bridge between Europe and Asia."



WMW2018 will give the participants the privilege of taking part in wine seminars, visiting wine art-gallery, wine & food pairing, enjoy jazz performance, and various small occasional events.