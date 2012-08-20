Wine Oh TV 2012 Wine Blog Awards Winner

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2012 --The 2012 Wine Blog Awards were presented yesterday during the Wine Bloggers Conference in Portland Oregon. Winners in nine categories were announced including http://www.wineoh.tv for Best Original Video or Photography on a Wine Blog.



Monique Soltani's Wine Blog, http://www.wineoh.tv and eight other wine bloggers were honored in nine categories ranging from Best New Wine Blog and Best Writing to Best Winery Blog and Best Wine Reviews. The Awards ceremony took place during the fifth annual Wine Bloggers Conference where more than 300 wine bloggers from around the world gathered.



The 2012 Wine Blog Award Winners are:



- Best Original Video or Photography on a Wine Blog – WineOh.tv by Monique Soltani

- Best Blog Post of the Year – “Why do I Write about Wine” by Evan Dawson, New York Cork Report

- Best New Wine Blog – Wine Julia by Julia Crowley

- Best Industry Wine Blog – The Gray Report by W. Blake Gray

- Best Wine Reviews on a Wine Blog – Kens Wine Guide.com by Ken Hoggins

- Best Writing on a Wine Blog – Vinography by Alder Yarrow

- Best Single Subject on a Wine Blog – On the Wine Trail in Italy by Alfonso Cevola

- Best Winery Wine Blog – The Journey of Jordan by Lisa Mattson and the Jordan Team

- Best Overall Wine Blog – Jamie Goode’s Wine Blog by Jamie Goode



"It is such an unbelievable honor for Wine Oh TV to be recognized by the judges and the public as the best of the best video blogs on the web! I shoot, write and edit all of the stories myself so to be recognized for the excellent quality of the video is extremely meaningful to me." said Wine Oh TV Founder and Host, Monique Soltani.



“These award-winners demonstrate the enormous talent operating within the wine blogosphere and the array of wine education, criticism and reporting that is available to consumers within this genre,” noted Awards organizer Joel Vincent. “What’s exciting is the combination of experienced and new bloggers that are honored at our fifth annual awards, not to mention the really important contribution that wine blogs are making to the international conversation on wine and the wine industry.”



Mutineer Magazine’s publisher and editor Alan Kropf served as the host of the Wine Blog Awards ceremony.



It is estimated that well over 1,000 wine blogs are published today, where only a handful could be found just a few years ago. The public along with a panel of 16 judges determined the winners of this year’s Awards after more than 500 nominations were submitted by readers earlier in the year.