Wine School of Philadelphia Founder Makes Sizable Donation to University

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2014 --In support of Salem State University students alumni Keith Wallace donated 120 copies of his bestselling book “Corked & Forked” to the Fine Wines and Fabulous Finds auction event. Supporting the 10,000 Reasons Campaign the author, columnist, professor and Wine School of Philadelphia founder’s donation proved a generous incentive. At evening’s end the event’s 125 guests raised more than $240,000 for the university’s student scholarship fund.



Michael Randall, Director of Major and Planned Gifts at Salem State University said of Wallace’s generosity, "We were so pleased to have had Keith participate in this important event. His generous contribution to our Fine Wines and Fabulous Finds auction event added to the overall success of the evening. Having been a student at Salem State University, Keith experienced first-hand the outstanding education we provide our students; we were so proud to have him give back!”



In addition to Wallace’s book, guests bid on rare and exclusive wines, whiskeys, chef-table dinners and artwork. To date, the 10,000 Reasons Campaign has raised more than $17 million in private contributions. Wallace said of the contribution, “As a graduate of Salem State it was an honor to come full circle and help future students meet their educational goals. The university certainly helped me meet mine.”



Topping the Amazon Bestseller List Wallace’s “Corked & Forked” is a 200 page romp through all things food and spirits. Providing recipes for everything from casual meals to upscale dinners Wallace, first and foremost, educates his readers. He combines practicality with his signature “wine guru” flair and uncovers how to marry wines, cocktails and beers with flexible pairings. With over 100 recipes the author whets appetites with dishes like “Oystas Rockafella”, drinks like black pepper martinis and desserts like his chocolate and salt torte.



Keith Wallace is the founder and executive director of the Wine School of Philadelphia and a columnist for The Daily Beast and Philadelphia Style Magazine. Wallace is a professor who teaches restaurant management at Drexel University and the author of the bestselling book “Corked & Forked”.



To purchase “Corked & Forked” on Amazon visit http://www.amazon.com/Corked-Forked-Four-Seasons-Drinks/dp/0762439823



