Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2018 --WINESTONE LAVAL & CO. LTD. ("WINESTONE LAVAL"), in partnership with ASAPP Online Solutions Inc. ("ASAPP"), announced a strategic partnership to develop and launch a state-of-the-art mortgage funding platform to digitally link mortgage funders with mortgage clients in a secure, easy-to-use and compliant way.



Credit unions and select financial institutions ("FIs") that are hosted on the online platform will have the "just-in-time" functionality to apply credit liquidity to select mortgage opportunities based on a range of qualified risk profiles. This will increase efficiencies for these FIs because only mortgage applications that the FI wants to consider will be presented. Liquidity management will also be enhanced as the FI will determine, real time, the type and volume of mortgage business it wants to participate in. The data available on the platform will be a competitive advantage.



Integrating WINESTONE LAVAL's mortgage platform with ASAPP's proven technology solution will enhance how credit unions and other select FIs determine, refine and manage their mortgage funding requirements and, as a result, be well-positioned to serve a broader range of clients and demographics with growing mortgage needs through digital access.



Aligning with the future of how mortgages are financed for Canadians, this cutting edge digital platform will be the first of its kind in the industry, linking mortgage seekers with mortgage funders "just-in-time," in a safe and secure environment.



"Partnering with ASAPP is a strategic step forward for our organization and will be a disrupter in the industry," says Michel Laval, President & Managing Director for WINESTONE LAVAL. "In this digital world, our online platform allows us to securely connect our clients seeking specific mortgage financing options in a modern way, anywhere and at any time. Connecting mortgage seekers and mortgage funders digitally lets us fulfill our mission of making the client experience more relevant to obtain a mortgage approval."



Ryan Yates, VP Marketing & Operations for ASAPP adds, "This is another notable example of how technology can have a positive impact on how credit unions and other FIs can better serve their clients. We're excited about our partnership with WINESTONE LAVAL and helping them realize their vision of digitally connecting qualified mortgage seekers with select mortgage funders in a real time and risk-compliant platform."



In addition to launching the new online platform, WINESTONE LAVAL will host an advisory board to continue strengthening ties between credit unions/FIs and qualified mortgage seekers. At this event, the new marketing name for the digital platform will be revealed to the public.