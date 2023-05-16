Winner Announcement of the 9th Web Excellence Awards

Basel, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2023 --The 9th Web Excellence Awards, one of the most prestigious competitions celebrating excellence on the Web, has announced its winners. Entries were received from creative artists worldwide, including designers, creators, freelancers, creative agencies, and entrepreneurs, showcasing their remarkable work.



In this increasingly digital world, the contribution of creative artists has become vital in every domain. Whether it is a website and mobile app development, social media campaigns, or video production, these creators play a significant role. Their dedication and creativity are commendable. The Web Excellence Awards aims to recognize and promote creative ideas, business models, and innovative technologies on the Web, and this year's winners have truly excelled.



The competition encompassed six categories: website, advertising & marketing, video and podcast, apps & mobile, social media, and printing. Within each category, themes ranged from activism to health and beauty, fitness, sports, travel, and more. The winners' work inspires millions to think outside the box through their innovative approaches. Selecting the winners was a challenging and awe-inspiring task due to the constantly evolving nature of digital media and the emergence of exceptional artists.



The 9th Web Excellence Awards competition set a record by receiving over 1,350 submissions from 29 countries worldwide, including 38 US states and other countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Sweden, the Netherlands, Iran, and more. The Web Excellence Awards winners are selected by marketing gurus, advertisers, communications specialists, and web experts. These experts base their evaluation on the innovation, creativity, implementation, and impacts of all the projects submitted.



The winners of the Web Excellence Awards will have the opportunity to purchase memorabilia to commemorate and promote their achievements on a global scale. Over the years, numerous organizations and creative individuals have been honoured with the Web Excellence Award. These include websites of non-profit organizations supporting Ukraine and global peace, COVID-19 relief efforts, women's rights, People of Color, disability communities, climate change initiatives, and more. The winners of the 8th Web Excellence Awards, announced on January 16, are set to captivate the world with their unique talents.



About WE-Awards

The Web Excellence Awards serves as a platform for entrepreneurs, web developers, and digital gurus to showcase their work and participate in regular web awards competitions worldwide. Its objective is to become one of the most esteemed web competitions, honouring creativity, innovation, and dedication among the winners.