Winning the Weight Loss War - Breaking Down the Principles of Weight Loss and How We Eat Will Save Our Planet

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2016 --Julieanna Hever, M.S., R.D., C.P.T., also known as The Plant-Based Dietitian, will be in Michigan March 31st addressing groups and breaking down the principles of weight loss and how we eat will save the planet. She is a passionate advocate of the miracles associated with following a whole food, plant-based diet-the established effects of which provide positive healthful benefits.



"Eating animal products has been associated with multiple chronic diseases including heart disease and certain cancers. Animal products are filled with steroids, hormones, cholesterol, saturated fats, concentrated pesticides, medication residues, and other toxins and are completely void of fiber, phytochemicals, and antioxidants --- nutrients rich in plant foods and critical for the prevention of disease," states Julieanna. In addition, Julieanna cautions, "Eating large amounts of animal products is unsustainable from an ecological perspective and animal products is risky to your health and to the longevity of the planet."



Julieanna is the host of Veria Living Network's What Would Julieanna Do?, author of the best-selling book, The Complete Idiot's Guide to Plant-Based Nutrition, the brand new book, The Vegiterranean Diet, and the nutrition columnist for VegNews Magazine. She is the co-author of the The Complete Idiot's Guide to Gluten-Free Vegan Cooking, which she wrote with Chef Beverly Lynn Bennett.



Julieanna was recently featured on The Dr. Oz Show, The Steve Harvey Show, The Marie Osmond Show, Issues with Jane Velez-Mitchell, TEDxCONEJO 2012, Fox 13 Seattle Morning News, and Reluctantly Healthy, co-stars on The Chef and The Dietitian, on numerous radio shows, and lectures extensively throughout the United States and internationally.



Julieanna is also a Special Consultant for the best-selling documentary, Forks over Knives, and she has contributed recipes to both Forks over Knives' books. Her recent work as the Executive Director of Earth Save, International, provided an opportunity for Julieanna to bring whole food, plant-based nutrition to the forefront of efforts to improve the current global health crisis.



Julieanna received her Bachelors' degree from UCLA and Masters of Science in Nutrition at California State University, Northridge, where she also completed her Dietetic Internship. She has taught as part of Dr. T. Colin Campbell's eCornell Plant-Based Nutrition Certification Program, worked as a clinical dietitian at Century City Doctors Hospital, and has consulted for numerous businesses.



Presenting: Julieanna Hever, MS, RD, CPT The Plant-Based Dietitian

Thursday, March 31st at 6:30pm

Birmingham Groves High School Main Auditorium

20500 West 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI 48025.

The cost $15 online Prepay or $20 at the door.

PBNSG website to reserve your spot: http://www.pbnsg.org/.



About The Plant Based Nutrition Support Group

The Plant Based Nutrition Support Group (PBNSG) empowers all who want to optimize their health by following a plant-based diet, championed by its founder, Paul Chatlin(West Bloomfield) and supported by experts such as Dr. Joel Kahn, M.D.,(West Bloomfield) Dr. Michael Greger, M.D., and Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn Jr., M.D., PBNSG offers resources to empower individuals and families to consider taking charge of their health, and seek ways to help accelerate the adoption of WFPB in communities, cities, counties, states, the US, and the world.