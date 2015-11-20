Winning with Aero Featuring Mark Quiroz's Award Winning Infiniti

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2015 --International AERO Products is excited to feature Mark Quiroz's 2013 Infiniti G37 Sport Sedan in the AERO Winner's Circle. Quiroz's build, sponsored by AERO, has been sweeping award categories at car shows such as Racewars LA 2015, and most recently was a featured car and the 2015 SEMA Show. Quiroz has modified his award winning Infiniti inside and out with custom interior, Successful Automotive body modifications, and a plethora of custom modifications to the engine, exhaust, suspension, wheels, brakes, and so much more. When it comes to cleaning, detailing and protecting his award winning creation, Quiroz turns to International AERO Products.



"I have been in the car scene for a while now, and have used many cleaning and detailing products; however, none of them really convinced me," says Quiroz. "When I came across AERO, I knew there was something that set this company apart from others, quality. Being that these products were formulated to clean and protect airplanes, as soon as it was implemented into the car scene, they instantly raised the bar for product quality. AERO's ability to provide a superior product that not only works, but makes my life easier, is why I feel confident in promoting and using their products on my personal line Successful Automotive custom parts. I am very grateful to be part of the AERO team, and I am looking forward to my continued involvement in the car scene representing AERO."



AERO's full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar; SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant and AERO-FUSION, Polymer Infused Carnauba Wax.



International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world's most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle's maintenance needs.



To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.internationalaeroproducts.com.