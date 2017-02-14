Winter Makes Commercial Cleaning More Important Than Ever

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2017 --Most people spend less time outdoors during the winter because of both freezing winter temperatures and the build-up of snow that can hinder their travel from place to place. As a result, businesses that are reliant on a regular stream of visitors for their revenue-making tend to suffer, meaning that they need all of the marketing advantages that they can get to make up for the effects of the season. One such example is commercial cleaning from a reputable contractor such as Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc., which can have a bigger impact on a business's marketing than most people would expect.



For the most part, this is because commercial cleaning is useful for maintaining a clean and professional look. Since people are prone to making judgments based on appearance, this can instill confidence in a business's products and services, increasing the chances of them making a purchase. Furthermore, a clean and professional look contributes to a positive shopping experience for customers, which increases their chances of coming back again another time instead of remaining as one-time customers. As a result, the marketing power of commercial cleaning is subtle but should not be underestimated.



At the same time, commercial cleaning is useful for keeping properties in excellent condition by cleaning up substances that can cause damage and deterioration upon contact. Similar to its effect on marketing, this benefit is even more important in winter than in the other seasons because wintertime conditions are harsh on most building materials, a little clean-up can produce big savings for businesses on both repair and replacement costs in the long run.



To find out more about the benefits of commercial cleaning in Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. call Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning Inc, or visit their website at www.atlanticsweepinginc.com.