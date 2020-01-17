Winter Prep for Maintaining Fences in Vancouver

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2020 --January is off to a rough start in terms of weather. As a company that builds and repairs fences in Vancouver, the specialists at QS Fencing know the harsh frigid temperatures combined with blustery winds can damage a fence installation. Fortunately, it's often possible to winterize residential and commercial fences with a few simple steps. For more, go to: https://qsfencing.ca/blog/how-to-prepare-your-fence-for-the-winter/



Clean Up

Ensuring a yard area is free of leaves and debris is important to keep a fence in good shape. Although not immediately noticeable, fallen debris can be carried by the wind and deposited on the fence. In addition to a messy appearance, wet leaves shellacked to the fence adds weight. Combined with rain and snow, this additional weight can cause posts to warp and crack. For a chain-link or steel fence, the prolonged exposure to dampness can lead to rust, resulting in costly damage that is often entirely preventable.



Make sure to clean the fence from time to time, as all the wet Vancouver weather can result in mould and mildew, which can jeopardize the integrity of the fence. As a bonus, the spring clean-up will be much easier!



Prevention and Maintenance

Extreme cold can impact many structures, and a fence is no exception. Certain materials stand up better than others; depending on the construction material used, the fence may be more or less robust. Try to keep an eye out for hazards that could cause potential damage. This includes elements like dry branches, potted plants, and other debris that could fall, damaging the paint and structure. Keep an eye out for holes, cracks, and loose boards or pallets. If anything seems out of place, try to expedite the repairs. Waiting can cause problems to exacerbate, inflating both the scope of the repair project and the associated costs.



Waterproofing

In some cases, waterproofing may be advisable. This simply means adding an extra coat of veneer that can lend some additional protection to a fence—a significant advantage in cities like Raincouver, where longtime exposure to the elements can impact both the structure and appearance of the fence.



If additional help is still needed after all the maintenance and preparation, get in touch with a Vancouver fence installation and repair team. QS Fencing can assist with installation, inspections, repairs and, of course, routine maintenance.



