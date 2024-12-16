Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2024 --With winter here, businesses in Collegeville, Limerick, Royersford, Skippack, Phoenixville, and surrounding areas are dealing with seasonal challenges that can pose significant risks. Kelly Insurance Group is reminding business owners that it's never too late to take additional precautions to safeguard property and ensure the safety of employees and customers throughout the colder months.



Essential Winter Safety Tips for Businesses:



1. Keep Walkways and Parking Areas Safe: Snow and ice buildup can lead to slip-and-fall accidents, which are common in winter. Regularly shovel, salt, and sand all walkways, entrances, and parking lots. Clearly mark slippery areas and take steps to prevent accidents, which could lead to liability claims.

2. Monitor Roofing and Gutters for Snow Accumulation: Even if your roof was prepared for winter, heavy snowfall can still create pressure on structures. Ensure that snow and ice are removed from rooftops and gutters to prevent damage from ice dams, leaks, or even roof collapse.

3. Ensure Emergency Plans Are in Place: Winter storms can disrupt operations with power outages or transportation issues. Review and update your business's emergency response plan to keep employees safe and operations running smoothly. Make sure you have essential supplies like flashlights, generators, and a backup communication plan ready.

4. Maintain Heating and Fire Safety Systems: With heaters running full-time, make sure your HVAC system is properly maintained. Keep flammable materials away from heat sources and ensure fire extinguishers and alarms are in good working order.

5. Check Your Commercial Insurance Policies: The potential for property damage, business interruption, and liability increases during the winter months. Review your commercial insurance coverage to confirm it meets your needs, especially in cases of unexpected damage or accidents.



With winter in full swing, businesses need to stay vigilant against the risks that cold temperatures and snow bring. From property damage to customer injuries, it's crucial to have the right precautions in place— and the proper insurance coverage to protect against these threats.



Kelly Insurance Group offers a wide range of commercial insurance products, including property, liability, and workers compensation coverage. Their expert agents are available to review your current policies to ensure you're fully protected this winter.



