Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2024 --As the cold weather sets in, Kelly Insurance Group is encouraging homeowners in Collegeville, Limerick, Royersford, Skippack, Phoenixville, and the surrounding areas to take preventative measures against common winter hazards. Preparing your home now can help avoid costly repairs and insurance claims later in the season.



Essential Winter Safety Tips for Homeowners:



1. Inspect Your Roof and Gutters: Make sure your roof is in good condition before the snow starts. Clean gutters and downspouts to prevent ice dams, which can cause water damage inside your home.

2. Prevent Frozen Pipes: Insulate pipes in unheated areas like basements, garages, and crawl spaces. Let faucets drip during freezing weather to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting.

3. Test Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors: With increased use of heating systems, it's critical to ensure that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly to protect your family from fire and gas leaks.

4. Check Heating Systems: Schedule a professional inspection of your furnace or heating system to make sure it's operating efficiently and safely. Keep flammable materials away from heat sources.

5. Stock Up on Emergency Supplies: Prepare for power outages and emergencies by having flashlights, batteries, bottled water, blankets, and a first-aid kit on hand.



In addition to these safety precautions, homeowners should review their insurance policies to ensure they have the proper coverage for winter-related issues such as water damage, roof leaks, and power issues.



Taking small steps now can prevent major headaches later. Kelly Insurance Group is available to help homeowners in the community prepare for winter by ensuring their homes are protected with the right insurance coverage.



Kelly Insurance Group offers comprehensive home insurance solutions to meet the needs of homeowners throughout the region. Their agents are available to help review current policies and make any necessary updates before the winter season fully arrives.



About Kelly Insurance Group

Since 1984, Kelly Insurance Group has provided personal service and customized insurance solutions to families in Collegeville, Limerick, Royersford, Skippack, Phoenixville, and surrounding areas. As a family-owned independent agency, Kelly Insurance Group works with a broad network of top-rated carriers to offer competitive rates and coverage options, including home, auto, life, and more. Their long-standing commitment to the community has made them a trusted insurance partner for local residents.



For more information, call Kelly Insurance Group at (610) 489-9442 or visit www.kellyins.com.