Winterizing a Fence in Vancouver

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2020 --Winter in Vancouver is just around the corner. The sunny, blue-skies of fall is the perfect time to assess fencing condition and how structures will hold up in the harsh months ahead. As a fencing repair company in Vancouver, the experts at QS Fencing have some tips on how to proactively check a fence in terms of assessing potential repairs. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/preparing-your-fence-for-the-winter/



Picket Fence in Vancouver

In residential neighborhoods, picket fences in Vancouver are a common sight. Homeowners need to run a perimeter check to determine how fencing will hold up against the rigors of winter.



Keep an eye out for are mold, mildew, and wood rot. These are the most common and severe problems you can find in the picket fence (unless it's aluminum). If problems are detected, do not delay. Call the fence experts in Vancouver to make the necessary repairs before the problem gets worse.



Maintenance of Aluminum Fence

As mentioned above, aluminum fencing is usually maintenance-free. Lightweight and durable with a powder coat finish, these attractive residential fences can last years without any rot, rust, or repainting. As an elegant, value-driven option, these fences greatly enhance the curb appeal of a property, as well as improving privacy and security.



Occasionally, high winds and bad weather can result in flying debris that damages or dings aluminum pickets, rails, or spacers. In the event damage occurs, it's usually easy to repair the element that requires attention.



For any fence repair, maintenance, or a complete renovation of any property fence, the QS team of fencing experts in Vancouver offers quality and value. Discover the best solutions for every need.



