WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe Core 8K Upgrade - Convert 8K Content for Free Playback on Any Device

At CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the world's largest consumer technology show, Samsung unveils the headline-grabbing QLED 8K line. The 2020 QLED 8K lineup is based on AI to offer an unprecedented viewing experience and unparalleled smart home integration. The fact is there has been a lot of talk around the higher resolution: LG, Sony already introduced 8K TVs and more manufacturers are making a huge push to jump to 8K. Now, people no longer cry "Overkill" or "Way too much", because 8K is here.



On the other hand, 8K resolution, twice the horizontal and vertical resolution of 4K with a whopping 7,680x4,320 and 33,177,600 total pixels, normally comes in HEVC, VP9, and AV1 codecs. The higher resolution and high-efficiency codecs bring a stiffer challenge as the 8K TVs are still priced high while regular hardware fails to handle. When watching some 8K content from YouTube or TV broadcasts, users may experience stutters and choppy playback. To give earlier adopters a glimpse into the next generation of picture quality, Digiarty made a major upgrade to its UHD video converter - WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe to add 8K support.



Already supporting all major 4K/HD formats and codecs, the core engine is further enhanced with better performance dealing H.265, VP9, AV1, 60fps/120fps, 4K/8K HDR 10+, 12-bit color, etc. Now, it can convert the heavy 8K videos in MP4, MKV, M2TS, and HEVC with any specs to more friendly formats and resolutions for easy playback on any home devices. Built on Intel QSV and Nvidia Cuda/Nevenc, the video transcoding will not only run at a super-fast speed even with the processor-intensive VP9/AV1/HEVC codec but also deliver high output quality of the Ultra HD 8K and 4K content.



"WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe has a long history of delivering pioneering video converting ability for our users," said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. "This 8K upgrade ensures our customers are the best placed to enjoy the next generation of ultra-high-quality home entertainment."



