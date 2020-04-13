Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2020 --WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe recently has ushered a significant update with the addition of AMD docking tech, achieving the full coverage of mainstream brands' (Intel, NVIDIA and AMD) graphic cards for hardware acceleration. This update attaches great significance to HEVC and H.264 encoding, making 4K, high frame rate and over-sized videos conversion done in fast-ever speed.



It's generally known that WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe supports hardware acceleration powered by Intel QSV and NVIDIA graphic cards. In the recent update, the support of AMD processors and graphics are added, making GPU rendering available on any computers that configured with qualified graphic cards.



The newly upgraded WinX Video Converter takes full advantages of the concept of AMD Infinity Architecture to break the boundaries of x86 performance and efficiency, and simplify the software programming required for accelerated HEVC/H.264 encoding. For example, to convert iPhone recorded MOV to MP4, WinX offloads the visualization processes onto AMD graphics card, and frees up the CPU to perform other tasks, so as to achieve faster and high-quality conversion of the video.



Apart from AMD docking support, this 4K/HD video converter also upgrades NVIDIA hardware acceleration to version 9.1, which requires 436.15 driver (released in August 2019) or newer.



Certainly, WinX's breakthrough result in speed is not only due to hardware acceleration, but also the combination of multi-core CPU utility (up to 8), hyper-threading, MMX-SSE and Auto Copy technologies. With all these technologies applied, this hardware accelerated video converter is able to reach 300-500fps frequency averagely, up to 5 times faster than other adversaries, pushing 4K H.264 and HEVC encoding speed to a new level.



Besides the enhancement of speed, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe V5.16.0 is also more focused on the user-centric concept for better interactivity and user experience. It continues to adopts extensive support for inputs and outputs, enabling users to convert and process footage in virtually any format and whatever resolution or codec. This fast video converter also gives full control of video file size and quality, as it presets the best video quality and size for each output through interframe, intraframe coding algorithms, and advanced entropy encoding. Of course, users can tailor video quality and size by flexibly tweaking video resolution, frame rate, bitrate, codec and more.



Pricing and Availability

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is available on Windows 10/8/7 and Mac OS X 10.6 or later without any bundle or the like. And the one-year license of this video converter priced at $45.95 officially is almost half off at $29.95 now. Check more details at https://www.winxdvd.com/hd-video-converter-deluxe/buy.htm



About Digiarty Software Inc.

With more than 13 years of development, Digiarty has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It has been specialized in disc backup, video conversion/resizing, iPhone management, and more, and engaged with over 182,000,00 satisfied users, spanning over 200 countries all over the world.